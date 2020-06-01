22 houses will be completed in Biligeri by June-end: H Shrinivas

Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Project Director H Shrinivas said that the work on 22 houses for flood victims of 2018, will be completed in Biligeri by June-end.

This apart, 140 houses that are being constructed in Galibeedu village and 80 houses at K Nidugane village are expected to be completed by November.

District In-charge Minister V Somanna and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa had handed over 35 houses on October 25, 2019.

Somanna, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R Ashok will hand over 383 houses in Jambur and 80 houses in Madenadu on June 4, he added.

MLA Appachu Ranjan carried out an inspection of the houses in Galibeedu and K Nidugane villages.