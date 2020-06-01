'22 houses will be completed in Biligeri by June-end'

22 houses will be completed in Biligeri by June-end: H Shrinivas

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jun 01 2020, 20:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 21:17 ist
Houses built for flood victims in Made village. DH Photo

Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Project Director H Shrinivas said that the work on 22 houses for flood victims of 2018, will be completed in Biligeri by June-end.

This apart, 140 houses that are being constructed in Galibeedu village and 80 houses at K Nidugane village are expected to be completed by November.

District In-charge Minister V Somanna and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa had handed over 35 houses on October 25, 2019.

Somanna, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R Ashok will hand over 383 houses in Jambur and 80 houses in Madenadu on June 4, he added.

MLA Appachu Ranjan carried out an inspection of the houses in Galibeedu and K Nidugane villages.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka
Karnataka flood

What's Brewing

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

 