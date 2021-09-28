22 passengers travelling from Mangaluru airport test positive for Covid-19

A total of 22 people among hundreds of passengers who had travelled to UAE from MIA, between August 18 and September 22, tested positive for Covid-19. The RT-PCR testing facility at MIA was set up with Gulf countries making it mandatory for passengers to undergo RT-PCR test at the airport.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Can smoking increase risk of Covid severity, death?
50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force
IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years
When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease
This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades
Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world
DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?
Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth
Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?
Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds