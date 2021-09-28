22 passengers travelling from MIA test Covid positive

22 passengers travelling from Mangaluru airport test positive for Covid-19

Harsha
Harsha, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 28 2021, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 23:55 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

A total of 22 people among hundreds of passengers who had travelled to UAE from MIA, between August 18 and September 22, tested positive for Covid-19. The RT-PCR testing facility at MIA was set up with Gulf countries making it mandatory for passengers to undergo RT-PCR test at the airport.

