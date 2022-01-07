22 students, teacher of Tumakuru school test Covid positive

As many as 22 girls and a teacher of the government girls' high school here have tested positive for Covid-19.

A student underwent tests following complaints of cold and headache on January 5. She tested positive the next day. The remaining 21 students who were with her were also tested on Friday and the results were positive.

The girl was shifted to the district hospital, while the remaining 21 students were quarantined at home.

"The primary contacts of these students will be tested on Saturday," a doctor said.

"The school has been closed till January 13 as a precautionary measure," said the headmaster.

