22 students, teacher of Tumakuru school test Covid +ve

22 students, teacher of Tumakuru school test Covid positive

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 07 2022, 21:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2022, 01:12 ist

As many as 22 girls and a teacher of the government girls' high school here have tested positive for Covid-19.

A student underwent tests following complaints of cold and headache on January 5. She tested positive the next day. The remaining 21 students who were with her were also tested on Friday and the results were positive.

The girl was shifted to the district hospital, while the remaining 21 students were quarantined at home. 

"The primary contacts of these students will be tested on Saturday," a doctor said.

"The school has been closed till January 13 as a precautionary measure," said the headmaster.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tumakuru
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Omicron variant
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

Metaverse gets touch of reality at CES

Metaverse gets touch of reality at CES

BJP leaders, CMs & others pray for Modi’s well-being

BJP leaders, CMs & others pray for Modi’s well-being

Omicron testing kit: Here's all you need to know

Omicron testing kit: Here's all you need to know

How Salman Khan looks to dominate Bollywood in 2022

How Salman Khan looks to dominate Bollywood in 2022

 