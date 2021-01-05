22 teachers test Covid-19 positive in Belagavi and Chikkodi

A total of 22 high school teachers from Belagavi and Chikkodi educational districts have tested positive for Covid-19. These teachers were under home quarantine and have not come in contact with their colleagues and students. There was no threat of the infection spreading due to them, officials from the Department of Public Instructions said on Tuesday.

A B Pundalik, Deputy Director of Public Instructions, Belagavi Educational District informed that teachers had undergone Covid-19 tests last week prior to the commencement of classes of the tenth standard. Those who had symptoms of the pandemic were asked not to come to the schools and those who had tested negative were conducting classes for the tenth standard.

Among the teachers whose samples had been collected for tests, 18 have tested positive of whom 10 are from Belagavi Rural Range, four from Belagavi City Range, three from Ramdurg Range, and one from Kittur Range. They were being treated in home quarantine and there was no threat for their colleagues or students. Schools have been functioning normally, he said.

Gajanan Mannikeri, Deputy Director of Public Instructions, Chikkodi Education District said that four teachers, two each from Hukkeri Range and Raibag Range, have tested positive for Covid-19 during the tests conducted prior to commencement of schools and were being treated. They have not gone to the schools and schools wherein they are deputed for duty were functioning normally.