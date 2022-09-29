23 Hindus murdered during Siddaramaiah govt: Singh

Condemning Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah's demand to ban Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, BJP national general secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh said on Thursday that people haven't forgotten murder of 23 Hindus during the previous Congress government and his controversial statements on cattle slaughter and meat consumption.

Speaking to reporters here, Singh said, "Siddaramaiah doesn't know what India and Karnataka stand for. He would not issue such statements if he is aware of India's culture. He only knows playing appeasement politics."

"The country has rejected Rahul Gandhi's leadership. Congress has become leaderless and rudderless. We don't have to do anything...A section of the Congress is involved in Congress Todo. The Karnataka Congress is plagued by infighting. There's a power tussle between Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar. Congress cannot stop the BJP from winning 150 seats in the 2023 Assembly polls," Singh said.

It's a lie: Siddu on withdrawal of PFI cases

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Thursday refuted the BJP's charge that he had withdrawn cases against PFI workers when he was chief minister, reports DHNS from Bengaluru.

Read | After PFI ban, Siddaramaiah demands action against RSS; Bommai hits back

"Falsehood is the god worshipped by the BJP and Sangh Parivar," Siddaramaiah said in a statement.

"They are going on lying about me helping the PFI grow and that the Congress government had withdrawn casses against PFI workers," he said.

Siddaramaiah said he wrote four letters to the BJP government seeking details on withdrawal of cases against PFI workers. "In the BJP government's reply, there is no mention about any case against PFI workers having been withdrawn when the Congress was in power," he said. "Instead, when I was CM, cases that were filed on farmers, Dalits, labourers, Communists and other leaders were withdrawn," he added.

The Congress leader also demanded to know if the BJP has "an internal understanding" with the SDPI, the PFI's political arm. "Let there be an inquiry under a High Court judge on how both parties have helped each other in elections," he said.

He also pointed to statements made by Hindu activists Pramod Muthalik and Satyajit Surathkal. "A few days ago, Muthalik said the BJP helped the PFI and SDPI grow. No one from the BJP or Sangh Parivar has denied this. Similarly, Surathkal said PFI and SDPI are the BJP's 'B' team. Even this hasn't been denied," Siddaramaiah said.