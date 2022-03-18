23 injured as KSRTC bus falls into rivulet

As many 23 persons sustained injuries, four of them seriously, after a KSRTC bus fell into a rivulet near Sampaje on the Mani-Mysuru state highway as a tyre exploded.
The injured, including the driver, are being treated at the government hospital at Sampaje. Some of them were later shifted to the hospitals in Sullia.
Hundreds of local residents rushed to the spot and shifted the injured in six ambulances to the hospital soon after the accident. The bus was heading to Gundlupet from Dharmasthala when the accident occurred.
Check out latest DH videos here
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Indian origin Miss World runner-up survived burns
Sleep for a strong heart, sleep for good health
In some corners, the war in Ukraine seems justified
Assamese start-up launches tea named after Zelenskyy
Gujarat to introduce Gita in schools for class 6-12
Using pillows against bombs, old Ukrainians stay put
In Pics| Top 10 wealthiest people in the World
Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned Miss World 2021
'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer review: A fun-filled drama
Reminiscing those hostel days