23 injured as KSRTC bus falls into rivulet

The bus was heading to Gundlupet from Dharmasthala when the accident occurred

Harsha
Harsha, DHNS, Sullia,
  • Mar 18 2022, 00:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2022, 01:33 ist
Hundreds of local residents rushed to the spot and shifted the injured in six ambulances to the hospital soon after the accident. Credit: DH Photo

As many 23 persons sustained injuries, four of them seriously, after a KSRTC bus fell into a rivulet near Sampaje on the Mani-Mysuru state highway as a tyre exploded.

The injured, including the driver, are being treated at the government hospital at Sampaje. Some of them were later shifted to the hospitals in Sullia. 

Hundreds of local residents rushed to the spot and shifted the injured in six ambulances to the hospital soon after the accident. The bus was heading to Gundlupet from Dharmasthala when the accident occurred.

