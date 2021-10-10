24-year-old man dies in clash in Mysuru

A 24-year-old man died, another sustained an injury in a clash, at an open space in Gundurao Nagar, in the city, on Sunday.
Nandakishore was killed and Sanjay sustained injuries.
According to Police, an armed gang of eight to ten persons attacked Nandakishore with weapons and the gang members stabbed him five to six-time. The gang attacked Nandakishore and Sanjay at 6 pm in connection with a land dealing.
Vidyaranyapuram Police, who arrived at the spot, are searching for the accused.
