24-year-old man dies in clash in Mysuru

24-year-old man dies in clash in Mysuru

Vidyaranyapuram Police, who arrived at the spot, are searching for the accused

Kandya Ranjith
Kandya Ranjith, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Oct 10 2021, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2021, 22:35 ist

A 24-year-old man died, another sustained an injury in a clash, at an open space in Gundurao Nagar, in the city, on Sunday.

Nandakishore was killed and Sanjay sustained injuries.

According to Police, an armed gang of eight to ten persons attacked Nandakishore with weapons and the gang members stabbed him five to six-time. The gang attacked Nandakishore and Sanjay at 6 pm in connection with a land dealing.

Vidyaranyapuram Police, who arrived at the spot, are searching for the accused.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mysuru
Karnataka
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Prize money for T20 World Cup winners announced

Prize money for T20 World Cup winners announced

Investors worry supply chain woes could hit earnings

Investors worry supply chain woes could hit earnings

Countries most reliant on coal: Where does India rank?

Countries most reliant on coal: Where does India rank?

How citizens rate CMs of poll-bound states

How citizens rate CMs of poll-bound states

Manipur hopeful of better living standards by '22: Poll

Manipur hopeful of better living standards by '22: Poll

Over 40% 'not satisfied' with Rahul's work: Survey

Over 40% 'not satisfied' with Rahul's work: Survey

Bosnian builds rotating home so wife gets diverse views

Bosnian builds rotating home so wife gets diverse views

 