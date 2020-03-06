2,450 additional buses, but no major push for transport

The addition of 2,450 buses to KSRTC, NWKRTC and NEKRTC to boost public transport and rationalisation of taxation system on 12-20 passenger vehicles are the two major highlights of the budget.

The 2,450 buses will be added to the three corporations to provide effective public transport facilities in the suburban areas. However, by the time these buses are inducted, the corporation would have shed an equal number of vehicles, if not more.

Following the rules framed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the government has moved to enforce installation of GPS devices in passenger vehicles. “Vehicle Location Tracking system will be installed in passenger and goods transport vehicles moving in the state at an expenditure of Rs 20 crore. For this, Rs.8 crore will be provided from the Road Safety Fund,” the chief minister announced.

The state government, in 2018, had sought time to implement the vehicle tracking system following protest by taxi operators and the budget announcement indicates the change of stand.

With the transport industry in doldrums and in transition to shift to the Bharat Stage VI, the government has refrained from increasing the revenue targets by Rs 500 crore as seen in the previous budget.

The Transport department’s target for 2020-21 is Rs 7,115 crore, a moderate increase of Rs 15 crore over the previous year’s mark. Officials in the department said the 20% hike in the prices of the cars owing to BS VI upgrade is expected to bring additional revenue to the department and bridge the gap left by poor sales.

MV tax reduced

The motor vehicles tax on vehicles with a capacity to carry 12 to 20 passengers has been reduced from Rs 1,500 per passenger per quarter to Rs 900. “Rs 1,500 was levied on all vehicles with a capacity of 12 to 35 passengers. Now, the higher tax will be limited to 20-35 passenger vehicles,” an official explained.

Similarly, tax on new sleeper coach buses has been revised to Rs 4,000 per seat per quarter, in a move indicating that the government is discouraging vehicles which carry less number of passengers.