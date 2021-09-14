25-yr-old 'suspects' Nipah virus infection, Mangaluru authorities send samples for test

A 25-year-old man who suspects he might have contracted Nipah virus has been isolated at a hospital in Mangaluru after his samples were collected and sent for testing to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said the reports are expected in the next 24-48 hours, urging people to not panic but exercise caution as neighbouring Kerala district has reported a Nipah case.

The Karwar native works at a unit manufacturing RT-PCR and Nipah kits in Goa. He fell sick after he rode back from Goa to his native place to take part in the Ganesh festival celebrations at home. He got drenched in rain during the ride and developed light fever and headache.

"The man had been to KMC Manipal for treatment and later was referred to District Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru. He has no symptoms and is only anxious. As a precautionary measure, the man has been isolated in the hospital. Even his father who had accompanied him to the hospital has been isolated. The Karwar district administration has been asked to isolate his family members as well," Dr Rajendra said.

He searched on Nipah virus's symptoms online and was anxious that he might have contracted the virus, explained District Health Officer Dr Kishore Kumar.

“He is absolutely fine without any symptoms,” added the DHO. Health officials had even contacted the unit where he was working and they have clearly stated that no human samples were tested at the firm. The unit follows all the precautionary measures while at work and no standard operating procedure has been breached. The said man did not even have any contact with the Nipah suspected or infected, said the DHO.

