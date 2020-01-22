250 kalyanis to spring to life under Jalabhisheka

At least 250 kalyanis (temple tanks) across Karnataka will get a fresh lease of life with the Muzrai Department deciding to take up their rejuvenation.

The decision, which was approved in the Karnataka Dharmika Parishath meeting on Tuesday, will go a long way in conserving these heritage structures, which are a quintessential part of many temples.

The department will begin the work under a project named ‘Jalabhisheka’, as early as the next fortnight, according to officials.

Speaking to DH, Muzrai Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said the department was looking at rejuvenation of kalyanis in ‘A’ and ‘B’ Grade temples. Temples that have revenue of more than Rs 25 lakh a year are categorised as ‘A’ Grade and those with more than Rs 10 lakh revenue as ‘B’ grade.

“Some of the kalyanis have water, some are dilapidated and others require maintenance. For a few, we need to reconstruct the support wall,” the official further explained.

Heritage enthusiast Sathya Prakash Varanashi hailed the move. “It should be done in a sensitive manner with adequate study into it. While this is a great initiative, it would be more effective if the department conducted a consultative process involving the local community, government officials and experts. Organisations such as Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) could also be consulted for suggestions on how better to take the initiative forward,” he said.

Water Conservation expert Vishwanath Srikantaiah added, “Kalyanis are linked to ground water and the department should give information about the same to the public. Relevant signage should be put everywhere in the interest of creating awareness.”

R Vidyullatha, executive officer, Chennakeshava Temple, Belur, explained that many temples still followed the tradition of using the kalyani water for pujas. “Hence, it is important to keep it clean,” she said.