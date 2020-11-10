27 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Udupi

Twenty-seven fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Udupi on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the district has risen to 22,259. Of the fresh cases, 24 were recommended for home isolation while three had been admitted to hospitals.

A total of 1,914 swab samples were collected for testing on Tuesday. A total of 21,740 infected have recovered and also discharged. The district has 333 active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals and home isolation.