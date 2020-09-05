273 students admitted to upgraded Daddalakadu School

A whopping number of 273 students sought fresh admissions to various classes in Daddalakadu Upgraded Government Higher Primary School and High School. The school with the fresh admission now boasts of 782 students.

As many as 104 students were admitted to the first standard. A total of 135 students had been enrolled into second standard to eighth standard and 34 students have been enrolled into the ninth standard. Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar had visited the school a year ago and the Karenki Sri Durga Friends Club and Sri Durga Charitable Trust President Prakash Anchan had appealed to the minister to sanction a high school. Accordingly, the high school was sanctioned.

The school was on the verge of closure with the number of children being reduced to 33 in 2016. It was Karenki Sri Durga Friends Club which adopted the school and upgraded it into a model school. According to Club President Prakash Anchan, a textile merchant being credited with the school's total turnover, the school was on the verge of closure. Members of Sri Durga Friends Club decided to save the school by pulling out their children from English medium schools and enrolling them in the government school. With this, the number of children increased to 230 in 2017, to 500 in 2018, to 650 in 2019.

The school even boasts of bus services to ferry the children from faraway places. Additional guest teachers have been appointed to cater to the needs of imparting quality education. Already, a two-storey building for the school has been constructed. With the sanctioning of high school, additional teachers will also be transferred to the school, he said.