28 antique silver coins recovered from man in Karnataka

DHNS
DHNS, Sakleshpur (Hassan dist),
  • Jan 14 2022, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2022, 23:22 ist
Shyam handed over the coins to rural police and suspected that Harish could be having more coins. Credit: DH Photo

The police have recovered 28 antique silver coins from a man at Vatigadde village in the taluk.

Harish, the suspect, traced the coins while digging a piece of land at a coffee estate owned by Shyam at Halebeluru village on December 27. He had allegedly stored them at his house, said the police.

When asked about the coins, Harish told Shyam that he did not find any coins on the farm. However, Harish gave Shyam nine coins after the latter threatened to approach the police.

Shyam handed over the coins to rural police and suspected that Harish could be having more coins.

Upon searching Harish’s house, the police recovered 19 more coins.

The police detained Harish and registered a case against him.

