29 migrant workers from UP test Covid-positive in Kodagu

  • Jan 18 2022, 21:33 ist
Few workers had developed symptoms of fever and tested for Covid-19 at the District Government Hospital. Credit: DH Photo/B K Janardhan

As many as 29 migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh have tested positive in Madikeri city of Kodagu district which borders Kerala, officials said on Tuesday.

The authorities have isolated the workers who tested positive.

Officials said that the construction site where they worked has been sealed off.

The workers had arrived in the district recently and were working at a construction site near St Michael School.

Few workers had developed symptoms of fever and tested for Covid-19 at the District Government Hospital.

After they tested positive, all the 150 workers who worked at the site were tested. As of now, 29 have tested positive and results are yet to come for many of the workers.

A team from the department of health has screened all the workers. Only two workers have developed symptoms and all others are asymptomatic.

The contractors and building owners were instructed to provide necessary facilities and ensure that before commencement of work everyone should get negative report. District Health Officer Venkatesh visited the spot and inspected the arrangements.

