2kg gold robbed from police constable’s house

Thieves have robbed 2 kg gold jewels from the house of a police head constable, Vanajakshi, attached to the City Crime Records Bureau (CCRB) in the city recently.

The incident took place when Vanajakshi, along with her husband Vijaykumar, a businessman, visited a hospital to admit her mother-in-law as she was suffering from health issues.

The couple had left the house at 10 pm and returned at 3 am.

The couple found the valuables missing from the locker and cupboard. According to sources, Vijaykumar’s relatives had kept gold at their house and Vanajakshi had brought the gold from bank locker.

According to the police, the thieves gained entry from balcony to enter the house.