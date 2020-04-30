2nd batch of Covid-19 treating staff leave for home

The second batch of doctors and staff treating Covid-19 patients went home after a gap of 21 days on Wednesday.

The Health department has formed six batches to treat Covid-19 patients. Each batch consists of nearly 60 professionals, including doctors, nurses, anesthetists, pulmonologist and Group D workers. Each batch works for seven days and the staff members self-quarantine for 15 days at a accommodation facility. Following the completion of quarantine period, the staff leave for their respective house.

The staff members, a majority of them attached to Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMC & RI), rest two or three days with family and join work at KR Hospital.

While the first batch completed quarantine period in April first week, the second batch completed on Wednesday. The district administration and the Health department has made all necessary arrangements to stay for the staff members at private hotels and guest houses of education institutions in the city. Only one person is accommodated in a room and no other individual is allowed enter the particular room. Once the staff vacate the facility, the whole room is cleaned and disinfected.

All the facilities to the staff are in place at the accommodation facility. Food and essential items are served to their door steps, during their stay at the quarantine facility, said an officer.

All staff members are taken utmost care and provided with all facility.