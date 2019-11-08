3 dead in a road accident in Mysuru-T Narasipur Road

Three persons, including a woman, died on the spot when a car in which they were travelling hit a private bus, at Duddagere village, on Mysuru-T Narasipur Road, on Friday.

Mohan, Uma and other person are deceased. The car, which was heading towards Mysuru from T Narasipur, hit the bus coming from the opposite direction.

According to the Police, the car hit the bus in an attempt to over took another vehicle.