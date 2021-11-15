3 detained for trying to cause nuisance near mosque in Mangaluru

The police have detained three persons allegedly attempting to create nuisance near Tajul Ulama Jumma Masjid at Subbaguli in Kurnad near Konaje on the outskirts of Mangaluru.
It was said that the three youths allegedly tried to raise slogans and damage the mosque on Sunday night.
City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the local residents chased those who tried to create nuisance. The Konaje police have detained all three persons. The police are verifying the antecedents to the incident. The investigation is in progress. FIR will be registered at the Konaje police station.
