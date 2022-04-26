3 die in lightning strikes as thundershowers lash North Karnataka

Widespread thundershowers, coupled with thunder and lightning, lashed many parts of north and south interior Karnataka and coastal districts on Monday.

Three people, including a woman, were struck dead by lightning. The deceased are Jagadish Hanumanth Sattigeri (35), a farmer from Kolhar in Vijayapura district; Manjunath (21), a diploma student from Nandihalli in Sandur taluk of Ballari district and Mallamma Vatavati (34) of Venkatapur near Koujalgi in Belagavi district.

Twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad received heavy rain on Monday evening. Though it was bright and sunny in the morning, overcast conditions prevailed in the evening.

Gusty winds and strong lightning followed by heavy rain started at around 6:30 pm and continued for more than 90 minutes. Due to heavy downpour, several roads in Hubballi and Dharwad were waterlogged and motorists had a tough time negotiating flooded roads.

Several parts of Belagavi, Gadag, Vijayapura and Chitradurga districts also experienced thundershowers towards the evening.

Thundershowers, accompanied by thunder, lightning and high intensity winds, lashed parts of old Mysuru region. A silkworm rearing shed blown away in strong winds at KVN Doddi in Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district. Talakadu hobli in Mysuru district and parts of Malavalli taluk in Mandya also received sharp showers on Sunday night.

Vehicular traffic on the Hebri-Kundapur stretch of state highway was stalled for over one hour after a fully grown tree came crashing down near Kuchchur due to high intensity winds.

Siblings drown

Two siblings - Mallanna Eligar (16) and Jagadish Eligar (12), natives of Kaganuru drowned in Tungabhadra river while swimming near Madalagatti in Huvinahadagali taluk on Monday.

