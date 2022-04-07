3 engineering students from Kerala drown while taking selfie at St Mary’s Island

Three students of Mangalam engineering college in Kottayam, Kerala, drowned in sea at St Mary's Island near Malpe beach on Thursday.

A team of expert swimmers led by Eshwar Malpe fished out the bodies of Allen Reji (22), Amal C Anil (22). A search is on for Antony (21)

A team of 42 students from Mangalam College of Engineering, Ettumanoor, Kottayam along with their faculty had come to St Mary’s Island for a leisure trip. The students ignoring warning signs entered the dangerous zone to take selfies. While taking a selfie, a student slipped and fell into the sea. Two other students rushed to his help by jumping into the sea, eyewitnesses told police.

Sudesh Shetty, the leaseholder of Malpe beach, said five lifeguards were posted on duty at St Mary's Island. "The lifeguards had warned students not to enter the dangerous zone," Shetty said.

