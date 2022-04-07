Three Kerala students drown at St Mary's Island

3 engineering students from Kerala drown while taking selfie at St Mary’s Island

team of 42 students from Mangalam College of Engineering, Ettumanoor, Kottayam along with their faculty had come to St Mary’s Island for a leisure trip

Manjushree G Naik
Manjushree G Naik, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Apr 07 2022, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2022, 03:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three students of Mangalam engineering college in Kottayam, Kerala, drowned in sea at St Mary's Island near Malpe beach on Thursday.

A team of expert swimmers led by Eshwar Malpe fished out the bodies of Allen Reji (22), Amal C Anil (22). A search is on for Antony (21)

A team of 42 students from Mangalam College of Engineering, Ettumanoor, Kottayam along with their faculty had come to St Mary’s Island for a leisure trip. The students ignoring warning signs entered the dangerous zone to take selfies. While taking a selfie, a student slipped and fell into the sea. Two other students rushed to his help by jumping into the sea, eyewitnesses told police.

Sudesh Shetty, the leaseholder of Malpe beach, said five lifeguards were posted on duty at St Mary's Island. "The lifeguards had warned students not to enter the dangerous zone," Shetty said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Udupi
St Mary's Island

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tata group launches super app 'Tata Neu'

Tata group launches super app 'Tata Neu'

Centre claims it foiled Chinese cyber-attack

Centre claims it foiled Chinese cyber-attack

Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among Twitter employees

Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among Twitter employees

How long must an Indian work to earn Ambani's wealth?

How long must an Indian work to earn Ambani's wealth?

Metal plate removed from ex-India skipper's skull

Metal plate removed from ex-India skipper's skull

 