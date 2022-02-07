3 family members die in Chitradurga road accident 

They were heading towards Bengaluru from Kundapur

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Feb 07 2022, 13:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 13:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three members of a family died and three others sustained injuries when a car rammed into a tree near Jodi Srirangapura in Hosadurga taluk of Chitradurga district in the wee hours of Monday.

Geetha, (32), her mother Sharada (60) and daughter Dhruthi (5), natives of Kundapur, Udupi district, are the deceased.

Nagesh (65), Dayananda (66) and Sudheendra (35) sustained injuries and they were shifted to a private hospital in Shivamogga for treatment.

They were heading towards Bengaluru from Kundapur. The driver might have slept while driving the car and it could be a reason behind the accident.

Hosadurga police registered a case.  

