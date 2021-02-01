3 held for attempt to molest a girl, stabbing people

Three youth, wearing helmets, barged into a hotel to disrupt birthday celebrations and stabbed those who attempted to stop them from molesting a girl student, near Bendoorwell Circle on Saturday evening.

Kadri (East) police arrested all the three youth. The accused were identified as Thrishool Salian (19) from Bokkapattana, Santhosh Poojary (19) from Kodical and Dyanish Aran D’Cruz (18) from Dambel in Ashoknagar, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar told mediapersons on Monday.

They had barged into the hotel to outrage the modesty of the PU student celebrating birthday with friends. The girl's friends, who rushed to her help, were also assaulted with lethal weapons. In the melee, a youth, who was part of the celebrations, suffered stab injuries, Kumar added.

"The 18-year-old girl resides with her grandparents in Puttur. Thrishool and the girl student had become friends on social media. Thrishool in order to woo the girl had presented her many gifts. However, the girl student before ending the friendship had called Thrishool to Bunts Hostel and had returned all the gifts. In a fit of rage, Thrishool had reportedly brandished a knife warning of dire consequences.

Later, the girl student had attended birthday celebrations at the hotel. Thrishool, along with his friends, had barged into the hotel and attempted to attack the girl. The video of clashes inside the hotel has gone viral on social media.

Police have registered a case under IPC Sections 143, 147, 148, 324, 354, 307, 506, 149 and Indian Arms Act.

Kumar said, "Thrishool has a criminal background with a case registered against him under IPC section 307 at Bunder police station a year ago."