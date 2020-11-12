3 held for illegal entry, poaching in Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary

3 held for poaching in Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj
  Nov 12 2020
  • updated: Nov 12 2020, 22:06 ist
Two country rifles, one two-wheeler, battery, two knives and bullets were recovered from them. Credit: DH Photo

The Forest department personnel arrested three people, including a person from Tamil Nadu, on charges of illegal entry into Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary and planning to hunt wild animals, on Wednesday night.

The arrested are - Aiyyan, Shivakumar of Athuru village near Gopinatham and Marimuthu from Tamil Nadu.

Forest guard Chandrashekar and an employee of Gundlupet anti-poaching squad, on patrol, found the trio moving at the Metugallu forest area and alerted the higher officials.

A team, led by Range Forest Officer Nischit, rushed to the spot and arrested them. Two country rifles, one two-wheeler, battery, two knives and bullets were recovered from them. The accused confessed to poaching a deer earlier. They have been remanded to judicial custody.

