3 infected with aspergillosis fungus

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Mysuru,
  • May 19 2021, 22:16 ist
  • updated: May 19 2021, 22:26 ist

Three Covid-19 patients are suspected to be infected with aspergillosis fungus. They are undergoing treatment at Krishnaraja (KR) Hospital in Mysuru city. However, the fungus is not as dangerous as Mucormycosis (black fungus), claim medical professionals.

Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMC RI) Dean and Director Dr C P Nanjaraj said that the samples have been sent to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) for genome sequencing.

‘Aspergillosis’ is different from Mucormycosis ‘Black fungus’. However, aspergillosis is not dangerous as Mucormycosis, which has nearly death rate of 99%. Aspergillosis is treatable, he said.

aspergillosis fungus
Mysuru

