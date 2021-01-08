3 killed, 11 injured in accident near Karnataka's Chamarajanagar

Three members of a family from Tamil Nadu were killed on the spot and 11 others sustained serious injuries after an autorickshaw they were travelling in overturned and toppled into the roadside ditch near Suvarnavathi dam in Chamarajanagar in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Subramanya (65), his wife Amaravathi (55) and their daughter, all hailing from Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu.

The incident occurred at around 4 am, when a group of 14 travellers were travelling towards Chamundi Hill in Mysuru.

The autorickshaw overturned near Gudibore near Suvarnavathi dam. The injured have been admitted to Chamarajanagar district hospital.

The police are collecting the details of the injured.