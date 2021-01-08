3 dead, 11 injured in accident near Chamarajanagar

3 killed, 11 injured in accident near Karnataka's Chamarajanagar

The incident occurred at around 4 am, when a group of 14 travellers were travelling towards Chamundi Hill in Mysuru

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • Jan 08 2021, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 14:32 ist
The injured have been admitted to Chamarajanagar district hospital. Credit: iStock Photo

Three members of a family from Tamil Nadu were killed on the spot and 11 others sustained serious injuries after an autorickshaw they were travelling in overturned and toppled into the roadside ditch near Suvarnavathi dam in Chamarajanagar in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Subramanya (65), his wife Amaravathi (55) and their daughter, all hailing from Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu.

The incident occurred at around 4 am, when a group of 14 travellers were travelling towards Chamundi Hill in Mysuru.

The autorickshaw overturned near Gudibore near Suvarnavathi dam. The injured have been admitted to Chamarajanagar district hospital.

The police are collecting the details of the injured. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
Chamarajanagar
Karnataka
Mysuru

What's Brewing

2020, 2016 were the world's hottest years

2020, 2016 were the world's hottest years

Borat locked away in a cupboard, says Sacha Baron Cohen

Borat locked away in a cupboard, says Sacha Baron Cohen

'KGF Chapter 2' teaser sets tone for epic conclusion

'KGF Chapter 2' teaser sets tone for epic conclusion

The Lead: Reads of the week - Facets of love stories

The Lead: Reads of the week - Facets of love stories

Trump has always been a wolf in wolf’s clothing

Trump has always been a wolf in wolf’s clothing

 