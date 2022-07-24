3 killed, 5 battle for life in fire accident at illegal sparkle candle unit in Hubballi

In a fire mishap at an unauthorised sparkle candle manufacture unit at Tarihal Industrial Area in Hubballi on July 23, three labourers succumbed to their injuries and five others continue to battle for their lives at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubballi Sunday.

The five sustained nearly 25 per cent to 40 per cent of burn injuries and continue to be critical as they inhaled harmful chemicals.

The deceased have been identified as Malesh Haddannavar of Linganakoppa (27), Vijayalaxmi Yacchanagar (34) and Gouravva Hiremath (45).

District In-Charge Minister Halappa Achar visited the accident site and interacted with the victims at KIMS and their relatives. The state government has announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the next of kin of the deceased persons. However, the government is yet to announce compensation to the injured persons.

The minister confirmed that the sparkle candle manufacture unit was illegally operating from the rented building in the industrial area. “The owner had not taken any permission or license from the officials concerned. There were also no safety measures in place at the unit. The factory was in operation for the last one-and-half month,” he said, adding that government will not spare either the owner of the Mumbai-based Oxynyc Innovations Private Limited, Abdul Shaikh nor the officials who remained mum for all these days.

The minister received sharp criticism from the relatives of the victim, who sought to know how such illegal manufacturing units were allowed to function. They also demanded that the government ensure that family members of injured and deceased receive compensation from the owner of the unit and not just the government.

The family members also sought a permanent rehabilitation for the five-month-old girl child who lost her father in the mishap.