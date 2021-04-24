3 killed, 7 injured by lightning strikes in Karnataka

3 killed, 7 injured by lightning strikes in Karnataka

A buffalo was struck dead by lightning at Hiremegalagere in Arasikere taluk on Saturday

  • Apr 24 2021, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 01:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three people were killed while four others sustained serious burns in a lightning strike at Kadakol village in the taluk on Saturday evening.

While Maruti Goshalanavar (48) and Sharanappa Adavi (35) died on the spot, Kumar Madar (25) died en route to the hospital. Injured Parashuram (22), Praveen (30), Lakshman (30) and Durugappa (35) have been admitted to GIMS Hospital Gadag.

At Haadugar Holemakki in Koppa taluk of Chikkamagaluru district, three women suffered burns in a lightning strike. Two women have been admitted to Jayapur government hospital while the third has been rushed to Shivamogga hospital.

A buffalo was struck dead by lightning at Hiremegalagere in Arasikere taluk on Saturday. 

