3 killed after tractor runs over procession in Kagwad

Three persons including a child were killed on the spot and four others injured after a tractor ran over Durga mata idol immersion procession at Kagwad town in the district on Wednesday night.

Procession for immersing the idol installed at Patil Galli was proceeding towards river Krishna when a tractor ran over those participating in it.

Sachin Kalgouda Patil (40), Sanjeev Raosaheb Patil-Jugle (35) and Hussain Gulappanavar (5) were killed on the spot. Four others suffered injuries.

It's suspected that brakes of the tractor failed and driver lost control and ran it over the procession. How the tractor made it to the procession route is being investigated. Driver was yet to be identified. Kagwad Police are investigating.