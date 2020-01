Three persons died on the spot after a luggage autorickshaw rammed a lorry that was parked near Halagera gate of the district on Friday morning.

One of the deceased has been identified as Basappa Duppalli (36). Other two are said to be the residents of Wadi town.

The mishap occurred when the sugarcane-laden lorry was parked on the roadside.

The auto-rickshaw driver is absconding. A complaint has been lodged at Wadagera police station.