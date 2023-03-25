3 labourers buried alive as soil caves in K'taka town

3 labourers buried alive as soil caves in Sullia town of Dakshina Kannada district

Two of the deceased have been identified as Somashekar and Shantha, a couple from Gadag, while the identity of another labourer is yet to be ascertained

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 25 2023, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2023, 18:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Three labourers died on Saturday after a mound of soil caved in on them at Gurumpu in Sullia town of the Dakshina Kannada district.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Somashekar and Shantha, a couple from Gadag, while the identity of another labourer is yet to be ascertained.

The mishap occurred when the work on a retaining wall behind the house of one Aboobakkar was in progress. Pillars were laid to construct the retaining wall. When the work was in progress, a mound of soil caved in on the labourers, catching them off-guard. There were seven labourers at the spot. Four of them escaped unhurt.

Also Read | Karnataka: 150 quintal rice, 3.5 lakh cash seized in Chikkamagaluru district

The fire service personnel and police rushed to the spot. Even before fire personnel arrived, an earth mover from a nearby site was pressed to service to carry out the rescue operation. After more than an hour and a half, three bodies were recovered from the spot.

Karnataka Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport, S Angara, Fisheries Development Corporation Chairman A V Theertharama, Tahsildar Manjunath, Taluk Panchayat EO Bhavanishankar and others visited the spot where the incident occurred.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Karnataka
Sullia
Dakshina Kannada
Dakshina Kannada district

Related videos

What's Brewing

Netflix announces fifth and final season of 'You'

Netflix announces fifth and final season of 'You'

AI-detection tools can discern academic work by ChatGPT

AI-detection tools can discern academic work by ChatGPT

Labelled a phillumenist, no less!

Labelled a phillumenist, no less!

Kerala: Protest over stay on capturing wild elephant

Kerala: Protest over stay on capturing wild elephant

As traffic chokes Goa, minister wants MLAs to be early

As traffic chokes Goa, minister wants MLAs to be early

AI Philosopher – A future breed?

AI Philosopher – A future breed?

India signs pact with Cambodia on tiger translocation

India signs pact with Cambodia on tiger translocation

DH Toon | Time for Rahul Gandhi to play victim?

DH Toon | Time for Rahul Gandhi to play victim?

 