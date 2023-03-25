3 labourers buried alive as soil caves in Sullia town of Dakshina Kannada district

Three labourers died on Saturday after a mound of soil caved in on them at Gurumpu in Sullia town of the Dakshina Kannada district.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Somashekar and Shantha, a couple from Gadag, while the identity of another labourer is yet to be ascertained.

The mishap occurred when the work on a retaining wall behind the house of one Aboobakkar was in progress. Pillars were laid to construct the retaining wall. When the work was in progress, a mound of soil caved in on the labourers, catching them off-guard. There were seven labourers at the spot. Four of them escaped unhurt.

Also Read | Karnataka: 150 quintal rice, 3.5 lakh cash seized in Chikkamagaluru district

The fire service personnel and police rushed to the spot. Even before fire personnel arrived, an earth mover from a nearby site was pressed to service to carry out the rescue operation. After more than an hour and a half, three bodies were recovered from the spot.

Karnataka Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport, S Angara, Fisheries Development Corporation Chairman A V Theertharama, Tahsildar Manjunath, Taluk Panchayat EO Bhavanishankar and others visited the spot where the incident occurred.