3 labourers killed in quarry mishap in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar

Three labourers were killed when stone slabs fell on them while drilling at a white stone quarry at Bisilavadi village in Chamarajanagar taluk on Monday.

The deceased are Kumar (28), Shivaraju (35) and Siddaraju (27), all from Kagalavadi Mole village in the taluk.

The quarry on survey number 172, belongs to Renukadevi at Bisilavadi village. She had taken permission for quarrying on a three-acre land. The quarry pit is more than 250 feet deep.

A total of 12 labourers were working at the quarry at the time of mishap. According to locals, stone slabs fell on the workers when they were drilling using a compressor. While two labourers - Kumar and Shivaraju - died on the spot, Siddaraju died en route to hospital.

The villagers accused the quarry operator of violating the norms. The Mines and Geology department has failed to take measures to curb indiscriminate quarry despite repeated pleas, they alleged.

Deputy Director of Mines and Geology department said, “Notices were served to all the mine owners to follow the guidelines and take safety measures after the Madahalli incident. It has been observed that norms have been violated. A criminal case will be filed against the quarry owner and steps would be taken to cancel the licence.”

It may be mentioned that three people were killed in a quarry at Madahalli in Gundlupet taluk on March 4, this year.