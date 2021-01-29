3 more held for assault on police on duty in Mangaluru

The police have arrested three more persons in connection with the assault on Police Head Constable Ganesh Kamath in broad daylight near New Chitra Junction, on December 16, 2020.

According to City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, the arrested are Ibrahim Shakeer (19), a resident of Bolara; Akbar (30) of Sajipanadu, and Mohammed Haneef alias Karchi Haneef (32) of Kudroli.

With this, the total arrested in the case has risen to 11. It may be recalled that the police had arrested eight members of Maya gang who had carried out the offense through a minor, as a retaliation for the police firing that claimed two lives during anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru on December 19, 2019.

The police investigation has revealed that several gangs were conspiring to disrupt peace in Mangaluru. The three arrested were from the 'Karkana gang.' These gangs had made preparations for disrupting peace in the city and had even identified a few locations to escape after committing the crime, said the Commissioner. The police are further investigating those who were behind helping the arrested and their families financially.

After weeks of planning, the attack on the police was systematically executed. They had even planned how to answer during interrogation and whom to contact in the prison as well. The members of Maya Gang and Karkana Gang have known each other, the police said.