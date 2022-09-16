3 more held in KPTCL job scam

The Gokak Town police on Friday arrested three more persons in connection with irregularities in the exams conducted to recruit KPTCL junior assistants, taking the number of arrests to 21 so far.

Akshay Dundappa Bhandari, Basavaraj Rudrappa Dundnati, Beerangaddi and Sridhar Lakkappa Kattikar are the suspects. Around 50 electronic devices, two mobile phones, a bike and 18 modified electronic devices have been seized from them. Devices have SIM cards and work with separate earpieces, said the police. Dundnati provided answers for candidates at a centre at Shirhatti in Hukkeri, added the police.