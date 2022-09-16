3 more held in KPTCL job scam

3 more held in KPTCL job scam

Akshay Dundappa Bhandari, Basavaraj Rudrappa Dundnati, Beerangaddi and Sridhar Lakkappa Kattikar are the suspects

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 16 2022, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2022, 00:30 ist

The Gokak Town police on Friday arrested three more persons in connection with irregularities in the exams conducted to recruit KPTCL junior assistants, taking the number of arrests to 21 so far.

Akshay Dundappa Bhandari, Basavaraj Rudrappa Dundnati, Beerangaddi and Sridhar Lakkappa Kattikar are the suspects. Around 50 electronic devices, two mobile phones, a bike and 18 modified electronic devices have been seized from them. Devices have SIM cards and work with separate earpieces, said the police. Dundnati provided answers for candidates at a centre at Shirhatti in Hukkeri, added the police. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

KPTCL sub-station
KPTCL
Karnataka News
Arrest

What's Brewing

How will the earth look in 20 years?

How will the earth look in 20 years?

Father preserves 'raped' daughter's body for 44 days

Father preserves 'raped' daughter's body for 44 days

Sanitation workers get electric two-wheelers in K'taka

Sanitation workers get electric two-wheelers in K'taka

Armed man protects kids from stray dogs in Kerala

Armed man protects kids from stray dogs in Kerala

'DDLJ' is remade for the stage, raising eyebrows

'DDLJ' is remade for the stage, raising eyebrows

In Pics | Greatest achievements of Roger Federer

In Pics | Greatest achievements of Roger Federer

 