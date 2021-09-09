3 motorists die in accident in Kamalapur

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kamalapur,
  • Sep 09 2021, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2021, 21:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Three motorists died in a head-on collision between two motorbikes near Madaki tanda of the taluk on Thursday.

The police gave the names of the deceased as Ambareesh Ashok Chatri (24) and Anil Mallayya (26) of Lad Mugali village, and Nagesh Vaddar (24) of Belur cross near Kalaburagi.

Nagesh Mukund (28) who was injured in the accident, has been shifted to District Government Hospital.

The incident took place near Madaki tanda when Ambareesh and Anil were returning to their native place on bike from Mahagaon Cross and Nagesh Vaddar and Nagesh Mukund were going to Belur cross.

A case has been registered at Narona police station.

