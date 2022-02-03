3 of Belagavi family die in car-lorry collision

Three members of a family died when a speeding car, in which they were heading towards Bengaluru from Belagavi, rammed into a tanker lorry near the toll gate at Guyilalu in the taluk on Thursday.

According to the police, Vishwanath Shanbhag (72), his brother Ramesh Shanbhag (65), wife Seema Shanbhag (55), natives of Subhashnagar, Belagavi, are the deceased.

The police said they were heading towards a relative’s home in Bengaluru. Ramesh was driving the car when the incident took place. Instead of slowing down the vehicle at the toll gate, the car moved fast and hit the lorry from behind. It was recorded in CCTV cameras installed there, they said.

The police said they had left Belagavi in the early hours and travelled about 350 km. Ramesh fell asleep when the car was nearing the toll gate and the vehicle rammed into the tanker lorry when it was about to move from the toll gate after paying the toll fee. Both brothers died on spot and the woman succumbed to injuries when she was being taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Aimangala police have registered a case.

