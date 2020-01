Three of a family were charred to death in a fire accident at their house at Garehatti in the city on Thursday morning.

The deceased are identified as Arun Kumar (43), a private bus agent, his wife Latha (36) and their daughter Amrutha (13). Padmamma, Latha’s mother, has escaped as she’d left the house early for a morning walk.

The exact reason for the fire accident is not known yet, but police suspect gas leakage behind the fire.