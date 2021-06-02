3 of family die of Covid in a span of one week

Three persons of the same family died of Covid-19 in a span of one week, at Kanagalu village near Bettadapur in Periyapatna taluk.

While Thammegowda (55) and his father Annegowda (80) died a few days back. His wife Suma (45), who was infected with the virus died in a hospital in Hassan on Tuesday. Thammegowda, also chief executive officer of a Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) died of the infection on May 29 and Suma was his primary contact.

Two days before the death of Thammegowda, his father Annegowda died, on May 27.

Thammegowda couple has a son and a daughter. The final rites of Suma was held at their farmland as per Covid protocol on Wednesday.