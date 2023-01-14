3 of family end lives in K'taka's Shivamogga

Three members of a family reportedly ended their lives by consuming poison due to poverty and debts. While the couple died on Thursday and their son breathed his last on Friday.

According to police, Parandaiah (65), his wife Daanamma (58) and son Manjunath (26) are the deceased persons.

The couple were working as daily wage workers in Hosepete for some years. Later, they moved to Shivamogga, their native place, four years ago and were residing in a rented house at Milaghatta in the city.

The man was working as a daily wage worker and his wife was working in a paper factory at Kallur Mandli. Manjunath was their adopted son. The son was bedridden due to a paralyzing stroke and an elderly man was not going to work due to old age. The couple died at home while their son died in McGann Hospital on Friday. They were literally struggling to pay the rent and had not availed of any facility from the government.

Kote police registered a case