3 of family end lives in K'taka's Shivamogga

3 of family end lives in K'taka's Shivamogga

The couple was working as daily wage workers in Hosepete for some years

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jan 14 2023, 03:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2023, 03:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three members of a family reportedly ended their lives by consuming poison due to poverty and debts. While the couple died on Thursday and their son breathed his last on Friday.

According to police, Parandaiah (65), his wife Daanamma (58) and son Manjunath (26) are the deceased persons.

The couple were working as daily wage workers in Hosepete for some years. Later, they moved to Shivamogga, their native place, four years ago and were residing in a rented house at Milaghatta in the city.

The man was working as a daily wage worker and his wife was working in a paper factory at Kallur Mandli. Manjunath was their adopted son. The son was bedridden due to a paralyzing stroke and an elderly man was not going to work due to old age. The couple died at home while their son died in McGann Hospital on Friday. They were literally struggling to pay the rent and had not availed of any facility from the government. 

Kote police registered a case

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

suicides
Karnataka News
Karnataka Districts
Shivamogga city

What's Brewing

Kerala in 'New York Times' 52 destinations for 2023

Kerala in 'New York Times' 52 destinations for 2023

The plight of Indian tennis: The whys, whats and hows

The plight of Indian tennis: The whys, whats and hows

Longest cruise Ganga Vilas to cost Rs 20L per person

Longest cruise Ganga Vilas to cost Rs 20L per person

Jharkhand mining case a 'crime thriller': HC

Jharkhand mining case a 'crime thriller': HC

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dead at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dead at 54

Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins

Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins

 