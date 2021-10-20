3 PHCs from Bidar awarded NQAS certificate

Despite poor medical infrastructure in Bidar district, three primary health centres of the district have been awarded with National Quality Assurance Standards(NQAS).

PHC at Dhannur (S) in Bhalki taluk, Chintaki and Thana Kusnoor of Aurad taluk in Bidar district have received NQAS certuficate District Quality Assurance Standard nodal officer Dr Shivashankar said the NQAS is implemented by Central Quality Supervisory Committee (CQSC) at the centre and State Quality Assurance Committee at the state level and district Quality Assurance Committe at district level headed by deputy commissioner.

Every health facility is assessed under eight area of concern-service provision, patient rights, inputs, support services, clinical services, infection control, quality management and outcome. Departmental checklists will be separate for each facility. It is 19 departments for district hosipital, 17 for taluk hopsital, 12 for community health centre, six for primary health centre. Every facility has to go through internal asesmment, district level assessment, state level assessment and national level assessment. In each level, every facility has to score more than 70%, he explained.

Ffter the certification was awarded, each PHC will get annual funds of Rs three lakh from the government of India and this certificate is for three years. The funds will be continued if these PHCs fulfill the criteria to be set by the NQAS next time also, he told. District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr V G Reddy lauded three PHCs for receiving NQAS certificate.