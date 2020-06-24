3 students cannot appear for SSLC examination in Belagavi due to Covid-19

A total of 3 students, 1 who tested Covid-19 positive and 2 in quarantine for being primary contacts of those tested positive, cannot appear for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination commencing from Thursday, while 58 students from containment zones will have to appear for the examination in the regular examination centre with separate room being made available for them in Belagavi Educational District.

SSLC examinations are going to commence from Thursday after prolonged delay due to Covid-19 crisis. A student from Kittur taluk who had arrived from Chennai in Tamil Nadu to attend the examination tested positive and has been admitted in Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences District Hospital for treatment and cannot appear for the examination, while 2 other students in quarantine for being primary contacts of Covid-19 positive patient from Ramdurg taluk cannot appear for the same.

Deputy Director of Public Instructions, Belagavi Educational District A B Pundalik informed DH that the three students cannot appear for the examination. They could appear for the supplementary examination, one after recovering and two after their quarantine period. Among them, one Covid-19 positive is from Kittur and two in quarantine from Ramdurg.

A total of 58 students from containment zones have been allowed to appear for the examination of whom 44 are from Belagavi taluk, 3 from Kittur and 11 from Savadatti. Separate room has been arranged for them and N95 face masks have been made available. Students have been counselled and asked to appear for examination with confidence, he said.

All preparations have been made for the examination. Health screening of the students will be conducted at entrance. Students need to report to examination centre ahead of time to complete the procedures, Pundalik stated.