3 students drown in rivulet in Udupi

A case has been registered at Hebri Police Station

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Nov 26 2021, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2021, 15:48 ist
Three students drowned in a rivulet at Mullugudde in Shivapura Gram Panchayat of Hebri taluk in Udupi district on Friday.

According to police, the deceased are Sudarshan (16), Sonith (17) and Kiran (16). All were students of Government PU College in Hiriyadka. They had been to the rivulet at 9.30 am.

The bodies were retrieved with the help of the local residents. Hebri Tahsildar K Purandar, Revenue Inspector Hithesh and others visited the spot. A case has been registered at Hebri Police Station.

