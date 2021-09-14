3 women held for theft of gold ornaments in Puttur

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 14 2021, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2021, 14:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Puttur Police arrested three women on charges of theft of gold earrings from a jewellery showroom in Puttur.

According to DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane, the arrested are Beebijan, Hussainbi and Jaithumbi. All three hail from Davangere and were arrested at Biramalegudde in Puttur.

The jewellery showroom manager Rathish, in his complaint on September 5, had alleged three women clad in burqa had visited the showroom on September 1 at 3.20 pm.

They purchased earrings weighing 1.72 gram worth Rs 8,800 and allegedly robbed jewellery weighing 50.242 grams worth Rs 2.60,400. They had also replaced a jewellery weighing 3.065 gram worth Rs 13,400. Their act was captured in the CCTV of the jewellery showroom, said the SP.

