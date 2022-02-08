3 women of Bengaluru family die in an accident 

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Feb 08 2022, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2022, 15:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three women of a family from Bengaluru died and a girl sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a tree near Beerenahalli on Vani Vilas Road in Hiriyur taluk of the district on Tuesday. 

Vishalakshi (70), Renukadevi (39) and Sudeeksha (17), residents of RR Nagar in Bengaluru are the deceased persons. Prateeksha (13), who was injured, was admitted to the taluk general hospital in Hiriyur town.  

The incident took place when Renukadevi, who was driving the car, lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the tree. Vishalakshi and Sudeeksha died on spot and Renukadevi breathed her last on her way to the hospital. They were heading towards Bengaluru after attending a wedding in Bhadravathi. 

Hiriyur rural police have registered a case. 

The road connecting Hiriyur and Hosadurga is narrow and has witnessed many accidents. 

