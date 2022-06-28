3.0-magnitude earthquake hits Karnataka's Kodagu district

An earthquake measuring 3.0 magnitude on the Richter scale was reported in Kodagu district bordering Dakshina Kannada.

According to Director, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the earthquake epicentred at 5.2 kms north west of Chembu village in Paraje GP of Madikere taluk.

As per the seismic intensity map of the said earthquake from the epicentre, the intensity observed is moderate and the tremor might be felt up to a maximum radial distance of 40-50 kms from the epicentre. This type of earthquake does not create any harm to the local community, although there might be slight shaking observed locally. The epicentre falls in Seismic Zone III and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the tectonic map. The people need not panic as the intensity observed is moderate.

The district disaster management authority had appealed to the public to dial 08272-221077/221099 if they came across cracks in the ground in the tremor affected areas.

Tremors were felt in Madikeri, Napoklu, Kukkunda, Kadu, Ballamavati, Dabbadka, Peraje, Karike, Bhagamandala around 7.45 am on Tuesday. This is the third tremor felt by the people in Kodagu in the month of June. Several households have experienced shaking of vessels.

Reacting to the incident, Ananya Vasudev of Kodagu district disaster management authority said that tremor was felt for five seconds. The issue has been brought to the notice of the KSNDMC. People need not panic.

Several places in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada too felt tremors on Tuesday. This is the second tremor being experienced in this month.

On experiencing shaking vessels and furniture, many have come out of their houses. Even the asbesto sheets shook for a fraction of second.

Sullia, Sampaje, Goonadka, Guthigar experienced tremors. It may be recalled that several villages in Sullia had felt tremors on June 25 and the intensity of the tremor was 2.7 in Richter scale.