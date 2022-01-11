30 students, principal contract Covid in Davangere

30 students, principal contract Covid in Davangere

After being given treatment in taluk general hospital, they had been quarantined in the school

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Channagiri,
  • Jan 11 2022, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2022, 17:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

As many as 30 students and a principal at Indira Gandhi Residential school at Mavinahole village in the taluk tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday evening and they are studying in classes between sixth and 10. The school has been sealed to contain the spread of the pandemic.

According to taluk health officer Prabhu, as many as 238 students are studying in the school. As some students had symptoms such as fever, cough, a team of health officials led by taluk general hospital doctor Channakeshav visited the school and conducted Covid-19 test for them.

Of them, 31 persons including the principal were tested positive for the pandemic. After being given treatment in taluk general hospital, they had been quarantined in the school. All classrooms had been sanitised and throat swabs of over 500 persons are being collected everyday for the test, he added.

It may be mentioned here that four students of Jawahar Navodaya school at Devarahalli village in the taluk were tested positive for the pandemic.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Davangere
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Millets can boost growth by 26-39%, reveals study

Millets can boost growth by 26-39%, reveals study

Djokovic's long, convoluted path to legal vindication

Djokovic's long, convoluted path to legal vindication

Uncovering mysteries of female dolphin sexual anatomy

Uncovering mysteries of female dolphin sexual anatomy

DH Radio | Solving Bengaluru's perennial water crisis

DH Radio | Solving Bengaluru's perennial water crisis

16 US colleges are part of price-fixing cartel: Lawsuit

16 US colleges are part of price-fixing cartel: Lawsuit

Do masks work if working closely with Covid-19 patient?

Do masks work if working closely with Covid-19 patient?

Comeback kings India eye history

Comeback kings India eye history

What is our ‘Dharma’ now?

What is our ‘Dharma’ now?

2021 was Earth’s 'fifth-hottest' year

2021 was Earth’s 'fifth-hottest' year

 