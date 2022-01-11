30 students, principal contract Covid in Davangere

As many as 30 students and a principal at Indira Gandhi Residential school at Mavinahole village in the taluk tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday evening and they are studying in classes between sixth and 10. The school has been sealed to contain the spread of the pandemic.

According to taluk health officer Prabhu, as many as 238 students are studying in the school. As some students had symptoms such as fever, cough, a team of health officials led by taluk general hospital doctor Channakeshav visited the school and conducted Covid-19 test for them.

Of them, 31 persons including the principal were tested positive for the pandemic. After being given treatment in taluk general hospital, they had been quarantined in the school. All classrooms had been sanitised and throat swabs of over 500 persons are being collected everyday for the test, he added.

It may be mentioned here that four students of Jawahar Navodaya school at Devarahalli village in the taluk were tested positive for the pandemic.

