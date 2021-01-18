300 electric buses to ply in Karnataka soon: Savadi

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said that around 300 electric buses to ply in Karnataka soon.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the construction of the new KSRTC bus terminal, here on Monday, he said that the decision has been taken to reduce air pollution in the state. Foreign companies are ready to supply electric buses and the cost of a single bus is around Rs 2 crore.

The Centre would provide a subsidy of Rs 55 lakh and the purchased company would provide buses to the department. "Our drivers would drive the buses and we would payback to the company on the basis of a kilometre."

Referring to the strike by state road transport corporation, Savadi, who is also transport minister said he was hurt very much when drivers and conductors hurled stones at buses which are the source of their livelihood.