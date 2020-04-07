3,000 people under observation in Mysuru for coronavirus

The number of people under observation, in the wake of the spread of coronavirus of COVID-19, crossed 3,000 on Tuesday.

As per the communication provided by the Mysuru district administration on Tuesday, up to 3 pm, the total number of persons observed till Tuesday is 3,057. While 1,533 persons have completed 14 days’ isolation, 1,490 persons have been isolated in home for 14 days. The total number of persons isolated in hospital are 34, as one person was discharged on Tuesday.

So far, the total number of samples teste are 287 and the samples found negative are 174, while the samples found positive are 35. There are three sample pending. Repeat samples requested are four and results awaited are 70.