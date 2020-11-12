31 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Udupi

Thirty-one fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the Udupi district on Thursday, thus taking the total number of cases to 22,309.

The total number of Covid-19 deaths in the district stands at 187. Of the fresh cases, 27 have been recommended home isolation while 4 were hospitalised.

Twenty-four are asymptomatic while 7 are symptomatic. Out of total fresh cases, 16 are from Udupi taluk, 7 from Kundapur, 6 from Karkala and two are other districts.

A total of 2,368 swab samples were collected for testing on Thursday. So far, 21,791 patients have been discharged and the district has 332 active cases.