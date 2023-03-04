31 injured in giant bee attack in Karnataka's Mundgod

Giant bees attacked and injured a group of people, who had come to take part in a two-day state-level office-bearers’ study camp, organised by Karnataka Dalit Sangharsh Samithi, at the Tibetan Camp here on Saturday.

Thirty-one people have been admitted to the taluk hospital, while one is receiving treatment at KIMS, Hubballi. They had come from different parts of the state to take part in the camp.

Shivashankar of Gauribidanur, who is getting treatment at the taluk hospital, said the giant bees attacked them suddenly when they had queued up to register their names at the Buddhist temple. The shocked participants ran inside the temple, he added.