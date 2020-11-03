310 students admitted to free Kannada school in Dubai

As many as 310 students have joined a free Kannada School in Dubai, run by ‘Kannada Mithraru’, an organisation.

Kannadigas residing in Dubai have admitted their children to different institutions there. The students learn English, Arabic, Persian and other languages. A few people, who are passionate about Kannada have come together and launched Kannada Mithraru.

The association started a Kannada school, six years back. It conducts a six-month Kannada course and the classes are held during weekends. The language experts conduct classes and examination is conducted to issue certificate.

Kannada Mithraru convener, Malavalli-origin, A N Bhanukumar told DH that a large number of people from Kerala are residing in Dubai and the students have an opportunity to learn Malayalayam. But, as only few Kannadigas are in Dubai, the students have no opportunity to learn Kannada. Thus, the school was launched.

“First four years, the institution was run with the help of Suttur Mutt. The classes were conducted at JSS School building. Now, we have shifted to another building,” he said.